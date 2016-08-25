MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
NAIROBI Aug 25 Kenyan bank shares fell sharply at the start of trade on Thursday after the country's president signed a law capping commercial banks' interest rates.
Shares in KCB Group, which operates Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell 9.9 percent to trade at 29.50 shillings ($0.2912) per share. Shares in Co-op Bank of Kenya and Equity Bank were down by a similar margin.
Traders said there were millions of shares on offer without matching bids.
($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock