NAIROBI, June 9 Kenyan shilling strengthened to 97.15/25 to dollar from 97.30/50 on Tuesday after the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 10.00 percent from 8.50 percent, a bigger rise than analysts had been expecting.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 100 basis points by the Monetary Policy Committee, which brought its meeting forward by a month as the shilling set fresh 3-1/2-year lows against the dollar.

(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan)