* Interbank lending rate hit 28.4 pct last week
* Treasury wants central bank to restore stability
* More measures expected this week to help curb rates
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Aug 29 The Kenyan central bank's latest
change of rules on borrowing through its overnight discount
window is expected to cause a sharp fall in the interbank
lending rate, and more steps by authorities are likely, official
sources said on Monday.
In a circular to banking executives, the central bank
revised the rules for its discount window late on Friday, the
second change in two weeks. It wants to rein in the weighted
average interbank lending rate, which hit 28.444 percent that
day because of an acute liquidity crunch.
"That (28.444 percent) was last week. We expect the impact
of that circular to come today. Tomorrow you will see the
impact. We expect a big reduction," said a source at the central
bank who did not wish to be named.
Sources in the central bank and the Treasury said other
measures were likely to be taken, including a return to
injecting liquidity into the market through reverse repo
agreements. Officials were watching to see what happened first
on Monday, they said.
A joint statement is expected by the Treasury and the
central bank later this week and is likely to highlight
positives in the economy, while detailing further actions aimed
at calming the money markets, the sources said.
A trader with a commercial bank who did not wish to be named
said the Treasury and the central bank might consider injecting
dollars into the market if they suspected speculation was behind
the weakening of the Kenyan shilling .
SHILLING SLIDES
The new rules, which came into effect on Monday, allow banks
to let their cash reserve ratios fall under the 4.75 percent
statutory limit on a given day to as low as 3 percent, provided
they maintain a monthly average of 4.75 percent.
The central bank also said it would use a moving average of
interbank lending rates over an unspecified longer period to
compute its discount window rate, instead of using the previous
day's weighted average interbank lending rate.
The new rules were announced after Finance Minister Uhuru
Kenyatta challenged the central bank to restore monetary
stability, in the wake of a sharp jump in the interbank rate
prompted by previous efforts to tighten liquidity in order to
fight inflation and support the shilling.
The shilling weakened sharply against the dollar on Monday
to an intra-day traded low of 94.70 -- a level last seen on Aug.
10 -- from Friday's close of 92.70/90, as investors covered
short dollar positions. The shilling later recovered partially
to 94.05.
Market confidence in the central bank's policymaking has
suffered severely in the past several months. The Monetary
Policy Committee, under the chairmanship of central bank
governor Njuguna Ndung'u, has been accused by critics of
prioritising economic growth while ignoring market realities.
It cut interest rates in January just as inflationary
pressures kicked in. Then in March it reversed the cut when the
shilling depreciated sharply, raising the bank's key lending
rate twice by 25 basis points as inflation hit double digits;
many saw these increases as inadequate.
In June, the central bank turned to short-term liquidity
measures to contain volatility in the exchange rate and fight
inflation.
"Alternative policy choices, while effecting a tightening of
policy, have had significant unintended effects, and have
largely failed to achieve meaningful FX rate stabilisation,"
said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered
in London.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Andrew Torchia)