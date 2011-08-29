* Interbank lending rate hit 28.4 pct last week

* Treasury wants central bank to restore stability

* More measures expected this week to help curb rates

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Aug 29 The Kenyan central bank's latest change of rules on borrowing through its overnight discount window is expected to cause a sharp fall in the interbank lending rate, and more steps by authorities are likely, official sources said on Monday.

In a circular to banking executives, the central bank revised the rules for its discount window late on Friday, the second change in two weeks. It wants to rein in the weighted average interbank lending rate, which hit 28.444 percent that day because of an acute liquidity crunch.

"That (28.444 percent) was last week. We expect the impact of that circular to come today. Tomorrow you will see the impact. We expect a big reduction," said a source at the central bank who did not wish to be named.

Sources in the central bank and the Treasury said other measures were likely to be taken, including a return to injecting liquidity into the market through reverse repo agreements. Officials were watching to see what happened first on Monday, they said.

A joint statement is expected by the Treasury and the central bank later this week and is likely to highlight positives in the economy, while detailing further actions aimed at calming the money markets, the sources said.

A trader with a commercial bank who did not wish to be named said the Treasury and the central bank might consider injecting dollars into the market if they suspected speculation was behind the weakening of the Kenyan shilling .

SHILLING SLIDES

The new rules, which came into effect on Monday, allow banks to let their cash reserve ratios fall under the 4.75 percent statutory limit on a given day to as low as 3 percent, provided they maintain a monthly average of 4.75 percent.

The central bank also said it would use a moving average of interbank lending rates over an unspecified longer period to compute its discount window rate, instead of using the previous day's weighted average interbank lending rate.

The new rules were announced after Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta challenged the central bank to restore monetary stability, in the wake of a sharp jump in the interbank rate prompted by previous efforts to tighten liquidity in order to fight inflation and support the shilling.

The shilling weakened sharply against the dollar on Monday to an intra-day traded low of 94.70 -- a level last seen on Aug. 10 -- from Friday's close of 92.70/90, as investors covered short dollar positions. The shilling later recovered partially to 94.05.

Market confidence in the central bank's policymaking has suffered severely in the past several months. The Monetary Policy Committee, under the chairmanship of central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u, has been accused by critics of prioritising economic growth while ignoring market realities.

It cut interest rates in January just as inflationary pressures kicked in. Then in March it reversed the cut when the shilling depreciated sharply, raising the bank's key lending rate twice by 25 basis points as inflation hit double digits; many saw these increases as inadequate.

In June, the central bank turned to short-term liquidity measures to contain volatility in the exchange rate and fight inflation.

"Alternative policy choices, while effecting a tightening of policy, have had significant unintended effects, and have largely failed to achieve meaningful FX rate stabilisation," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered in London. (Editing by Richard Lough and Andrew Torchia)