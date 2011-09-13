* Committee has a chance to restore confidence

* Most analysts expect a raise in CBR from 6.25 pct

* One analyst says raise of more than 200 bps needed

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Sept 13 Kenya's central bank has a chance to restore stability to the country's money and foreign exchange markets and win back market confidence, if it aggressively raises interest rates at an emergency meeting on Sept. 14, analysts said.

The bank has been caught badly between a spike in inflation and a steep slide in the value of the shilling, which has shed as much as 18 percent this year, worsening inflation further.

Wedded to pro-growth policies -- the bank has had little success with various unconventional measures in the past three months, like restricting access to its discount window.

Inflation raced to 16.67 percent in August year-on-year, from under five percent in December last year, and the markets have been in turmoil for much of 2011, savaging Kenyan assets.

The crux may have been the finance minister openly urging the central bank to restore financial order recently.

"Clearly, given how far inflation has risen, a rate hike of at least 200 basis points in the CBR is hoped for - anything less might disappoint market expectations," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered in London.

"This could either take the form of a hike in the Central Bank Rate, or a raising of the cash reserve ratio, or some combination of the two," she said, on Tuesday.

The deployment of short-term liquidity management tools by the central bank after policymakers failed to raise its lending rate earlier in the year, led to further erosion of already low market confidence.

The shilling's fall against the dollar to 94.75 from 80.50 this year to date, coupled with inflation spiking into double digits, has fuelled popular anger.

Getting the economy right is seen as vital after the 2008 post-election violence, and with confirmation hearings against six prominent suspects at the International Criminal Court at The Hague ongoing.

Focusing minds further is a general election in 2012.

FRAYED NERVES

In response to the crisis, the central bank's attempts to curb the shilling's drop through liquidity management sent interbank rates surging to 28 percent last month, prompting severe market turmoil.

The bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) cut the benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) by a quarter point in January, reversed the cut in March and then raised the rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent at its May meeting, where they then left it in July.

Those actions, motivated by a desire to keep rates low to stimulate lending and support economic growth on the part of policymakers, disappointed the market and sent the shilling into a tailspin.

The reluctance to tighten harder precipitated a bitter standoff between the market and policymakers, with accusations of misunderstanding flying from both sides.

The central bank by toning down its adversarial stance towards the market may find room to craft effective messages, said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analysts in Nairobi.

"Recent interventions from the finance minister and the president have apparently reset relations and I think it is a welcome step," Satchu said.

President Mwai Kibaki said last week east Africa's biggest economy had requested the International Monetary Fund to disburse a $509 million balance of payments support loan agreed this year slightly earlier than scheduled to ease pressure on its currency.

Wednesday's meeting comes two weeks before the IMF reviews the request next month. Markets are on tenterhooks ahead of the committee's decision after weeks of frayed nerves.

"CLEAR RESOLVE NEEDED"

"The cost may be higher, but it is never too late to enact the kind of policies market participants have long considered necessary for FX market stabilisation. Clear resolve is needed," Khan said.

"Although there was an attempt at FX market intervention, any sustained effort in this regard would certainly prompt market participants to abandon their dollar and euro long positions against the shilling."

The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars on Tuesday for the second time in two straight weeks, helping the shilling to firm. Last week's dollar sale was the bank's first in two years.

"The central bank has a tool Kit that still works but it needs to be deployed... ultimately the bank has to accept that its pro-growth bias has to take cognisance of inflation and that in the end this will protect growth," Satchu said.

Concerns that a sharp jump in lending rates may dent economic growth this year -- the government has already revised its forecast down to 5.3 percent from 6.1 percent -- may however see the MPC refrain from shock therapy.

"I expect only further piecemeal measures and think they'll try to do whatever they can short of raising rates, as they have done so far," said Stuart Culverhouse of London-based frontier markets specialist, Exotix. (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)