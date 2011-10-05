* Central bank sets rate at 11 pct to beat back inflation

* Says prepared to revise rate if FX volatility remains

* Rate hike should make Kenyan bonds more attractive

* MPC to meet once a month until further notice (Adds more analyst comment, market reaction)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 5 Kenya's central bank raised key lending rates by 4 percentage points on Wednesday in a bid to finally tackle a runaway spike in inflation, boosting the country's battered shilling and countering months of criticism that its policy has been weak.

The Central Bank of Kenya said recent policy decisions had been based on the belief supply-side pressures that had driven up prices would be short-lived, but it was now apparent they were a threat to economic recovery.

The central bank's bold move, which lifted rates to 11 percent, comes after the shilling set a record low against the dollar, inflation hit 17.3 percent, three-month yields neared 14 percent and the economy contracted by 4.6 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter.

The central bank has been struggling for much of 2011 to get to grips with a months-long crisis of confidence in its ability to defend the pummeled currency, tackle inflation and close a widening balance of payments gap.

"Finally, an aggressive move, much stronger than we and the market were expecting. But exactly what was needed, if overdue," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at Exotix.

"Together with the statement that further moves might happen depending on inflation and the currency, and moving to monthly meetings, it shows the central bank has finally woken up to what has been needed for some months now," said Culverhouse.

The Kenyan shilling, among the worst performing currencies in the world this year, strengthened to trade at 101.60 against the dollar from 102.00 minutes after the announcement when it started gaining ground slowly.

"We should see the currency come below 100 against the dollar. But they still need to address the fundamentals, which is the growing balance of payment deficit," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank in Nairobi.

Global risk aversion amid turmoil in the euro zone would continue to weigh on the shilling, some market players said.

"CENTRAL BANK BARES FANGS"

The record rate hike should help bolster offshore interest in Kenyan securities once global markets calm down, analysts said.

Double digit inflation has dampened investors' appetite for Kenyan government paper and driven rates up along the yield curve, in particular at the short end where both investors and central bank have focussed attention.

"(I am) not sure if they'll pile back into bonds yet, but bonds do look more attractive," said Charles Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts ahead of Wednesday's meeting was for a 75 basis point increase to 7.75 percent.

At its second special meeting in less than a month, the bank's rate-setting committee said it would revise rates again if inflation and currency volatility did not abate. The bank also said its MPC would meet in the first week of every month until further notice, rather than every two months previously.

"Decisive and immediate action is required from the monetary policy side to stem these inflationary pressures, stabilize the exchange rate and re-establish a healthy growth base," the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said.

Under the leadership of Governor Njuguna Ndung'u, the regulator came under fire for first cutting the Central Bank Rate (CBR) when inflation started to accelerate at the beginning of 2011 and then not raising it far enough.

"This was the right move. The disconnect between market rates and the CBR was too wide and it was impairing the bona fides of our monetary policy," said independent analyst Aly Khan Satchu, who had predicted an increase to 10 percent.

"The central bank has bared its fangs and the interest rate markets needed to see the central bank's teeth," he said. (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Richard Lough and David Clarke; Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)