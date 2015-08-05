BRIEF-Entellus Medical, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
(Adds inflation, details)
NAIROBI Aug 5 Kenya's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, saying recent tightening had not taken full effect.
The median forecast from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts suggested the central bank would lift interest rates by 50 basis points to 12 percent to support shilling.
Policymakers raised the rate by a total of 300 basis points since June after the shilling weakened sharply against the dollar mainly due to expectations of a U.S. rate hike, lower export earnings and a surge in imports.
"The Committee concluded that the measures taken in the previous meetings were yet to be fully transmitted to the economy," the bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln -SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2p6N2l5] Further company coverage:
* MOAB Capital Partners LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Netsol Technologies Inc as of March 27 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nibELa] Further company coverage: