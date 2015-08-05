(Adds inflation, details)

NAIROBI Aug 5 Kenya's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, saying recent tightening had not taken full effect.

The median forecast from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts suggested the central bank would lift interest rates by 50 basis points to 12 percent to support shilling.

Policymakers raised the rate by a total of 300 basis points since June after the shilling weakened sharply against the dollar mainly due to expectations of a U.S. rate hike, lower export earnings and a surge in imports.

"The Committee concluded that the measures taken in the previous meetings were yet to be fully transmitted to the economy," the bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)