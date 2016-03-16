NAIROBI, March 16 Kenya's central bank will
align the interbank lending rates with its benchmark lending
rate through a new interest rate corridor to lower the cost of
credit in the real economy, the International Monetary Fund
said.
The East African nation suffers from high commercial rates,
with most banks lending at above 20 percent, frustrating
businesses, and policymakers who would want credit to be more
affordable to spur economic growth.
"The authorities will align the interbank rates with the
policy rate and formally announce and implement an interest
corridor," the IMF said in a press statement on Monday.
It said the move would strengthen "the monetary policy
transmission mechanisms in the context of a floating exchange
rate regime."
Closer alignment of the interbank and policy rates will also
help the central bank keep inflation within the medium term
target of 2.5-7.5 percent, the IMF said.
The central bank was not immediately available for a
comment.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sam Holmes)