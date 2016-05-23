(Updates with trader's comment)

NAIROBI May 23 Kenya's central bank reduced its policy lending rate on Monday by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent, saying inflation was expected to decline further.

Eight out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to hold rates but the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said lower inflation had created room to ease policy.

"Overall inflation is expected to decline and remain within the Government target range in the short-term," the MPC said in a statement.

Inflation fell to 5.27 percent in April from 6.45 percent in March, well within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5 percent.

Analysts said the easing stance taken by the central bank, after holding rates since last August, showed policymakers were keen to support the economy.

"This is pro-growth policy," said Alex Muiruri, fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital.

The economy expanded by 5.6 percent last year from 5.3 percent in the previous year. Patrick Njoroge, the governor of the central bank, said earlier this month that commercial lending rates were too high.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)