NAIROBI Dec 13 Kenyan banks have agreed not to increase the lending rates for existing loans after policymakers raised the benchmark lending rate by 150 basis points at the start of this month to combat inflation, the Kenya Bankers Association said on Tuesday.

The Dec. 1 rise in the central bank rate to 18 percent was the fourth since September, in a series that has sent commercial bank lending rates soaring to 25 percent from under 14 percent in the first half of this year.

"Banks will not raise interest rates despite the recent further increase in CBR by 1.5 percent... Banks will absorb this increase and mitigate the additional burden on existing borrowers," Habil Olaka, chief executive of the association told a news conference. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)