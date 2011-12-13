* Banks agree not to increase lending rates after cbank rate rise

* Traders say unclear timeframe makes it difficult to implement (Adds details, analyst quotes)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Dec 13 Kenyan banks announced measures on Tuesday aimed at preventing loan defaults after a series of rises in the central bank's benchmark lending rate increased costs for borrowers.

The Kenyan Bankers association said it had agreed not to pass on the central bank's latest 150 basis point rise in its key rate to holders of existing loans.

The Dec. 1 increase took the rate to 18 percent and was the fourth since September, the latest in a series that has sent commercial bank lending rates soaring to 25 percent from under 14 percent in the first half of this year.

"A high interest rates regime presents three main problems: risk of default, increase in non-performing loans and slowdown in investments," Habil Olaka, chief executive of the association, told a news conference.

He said bankers had agreed to cap any additional rises in loan instalments to 20 percent of the existing ones being paid by borrowers, and also waived early repayment penalties, to minimise the chances of loan defaults.

He did not say how long these measures would be in effect.

Traders said however that implementing the directives will be difficult since banks have allegiance with their shareholders and can only absorb a certain amount of cost from the rising rates.

"We are supposed to create a soft landing for customers as banks and that is necessary," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

"But the point on us not increasing rates after the central bank rate hikes would be like someone telling you to stand outside in a thunderstorm as it will eventually stop."

The central bank has taken an aggressive monetary tightening stance to fight rising inflation and support a volatile currency.

The high rates have helped the shilling recover 16.7 percentage points from its all-time low of 107 per dollar hit on Oct 11. (Editing by George Obulutsa/Anna Willard)