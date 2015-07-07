(Adds analyst comment, details from MPC statement)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, July 7 Kenya's central bank announced a
surprise 150 basis point rise in its benchmark lending rate
to 11.50 percent on Tuesday, saying a weaker
shilling could push up prices.
Although the hike could curb economic growth, analysts said
the central bank needed to tackle strong demand and credit
growth that was contributing to a weakening exchange rate.
After a 150 basis point increase last month to 10.0 percent
at a special policy meeting, most analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast rates would stay on hold at this week's meeting.
The shilling has weakened to a three-and-a-half year
low of more than 100 to the dollar this week, hurt by global
dollar strength and a widening current account deficit. It is
inching towards the all-time low of about 107 recorded in
October 2011.
The Monetary Policy Committee "noted elevated risks to the
inflation outlook mainly attributed to pressures on the exchange
rate over the last few months", it said in a statement after its
meeting, the first chaired by the new governor, Patrick Njoroge.
Njoroge, who was confirmed in his post last month, has said
he would work to curb inflation, which is now around 7 percent,
near the top of the bank's target range of 2.5 to 7.5 percent.
"He is nailing his colours to the mast," said analyst and
independent trader Aly Khan Satchu. "The economy is not firing
on all cylinders and a further interest rate hike transmitted
through the economy is going to slow down things."
Razia Khan of Standard Chartered Bank said the move
"established the hawkish credentials" of Njoroge.
"We expect the latest measures to benefit the shilling in
the near term," she said, citing the need to tackle strong
demand and credit growth.
In its statement, the bank said growth in credit to the
private sector was above target in May.
The bank also said it was introducing a three-day repurchase
agreement, or repo, to help it manage liquidity in the market.
The shilling was little changed in after-hours trading at
100.50/70, compared with the official close of 100.55/65.
Growth in the first quarter of 2015 compared with the same
period a year ago was 4.9 percent, slightly lower than the 5.3
percent reported for 2014. The government has said it expects
the economy to expand 6.5-7.0 percent this year.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Digby
Lidstone)