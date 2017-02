NAIROBI, April 4 Kenya's central bank held its lending rate (CBR) at 18 percent on Wednesday, saying inflation was still above the government's short-term target of 9 percent and that private sector credit growth had still not declined as required.

The bank said the interbank lending rates were still high and pledged to actively intervene in the markets to reduce the volatility in the rate and to bring it closer to CBR. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)