UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
NAIROBI Feb 26 Kenya's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged as expected at 8.50 percent on Thursday, saying overall inflation remained within the government's target and continued to support macroeconomic stability. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: