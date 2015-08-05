BRIEF-Camber Energy announces extension of maturity date for senior secured loan agreement
* Camber Energy announces extension of maturity date for senior secured loan agreement
NAIROBI Aug 5 Kenya's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, saying recent tightening was yet to be fully transmitted to the economy.
The median forecast from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts suggested the central bank would lift interest rates by 50 basis points to 12 percent to support shilling. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* BG Staffing Inc - on April 3, co through its unit acquired substantially all of the assets, and assumed certain of the liabilities, of Zycron Inc