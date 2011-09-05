* Supply-side confusion subsiding - central bank

* Markets expect MPC to raise policy rate

* Meeting signal may support shilling in near-term (Adds central bank governor, analyst comments)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Sept 5 Kenya's central bank said it would hold an unscheduled meeting of its rate-setting committee on Sept. 14 and analysts said they hoped it was a sign policymakers would tighten policy to win back investors' confidence.

A regular meeting of the bank's monetary policy committee had been due to take place later in September. The Sept. 14 meeting will be in addition to the regular meeting, bank spokesman Samson Burgei told Reuters.

Investors have been spooked by volatility in local markets and the central bank has been heavily criticised for failing to ramp up its benchmark rate (CBR) for lending to commercial banks, despite surging inflation.

At its last meeting in July, the committee left the rate unchanged at 6.25 percent, saying inflation, which stood at 16.67 percent last month, was supply-side driven amid food shortages and high oil prices.

"This is a special MPC (meeting), having seen that the confusion on the supply side is subsiding, we can now assess the situation once more," Governor Njuguna Ndung'u told Reuters.

"If you are driving and you sight a pothole, you slow down and swerve to avoid it. This does not mean that you have changed the direction of travel," he said.

LITTLE CHOICE

Analysts said the committee had little choice but to raise the rate after Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said monetary stability needed to be restored.

"The MPC has to hike the CBR rate. The finance minister looks as if he is calling the shots," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst.

Average interbank rates soared last month to 28.4 percent on Aug. 26 after the bank sought to stop market participants taking positions against the Kenyan shilling , which has lost nearly 17 percent against the dollar this year.

Rates fell to 14.1 percent on Friday after the bank adopted a different formula for calculating its discount window rate, to see off a liquidity crunch that was threatening growth, the government's borrowing programme and financial system.

"The authorities may now see the benefit of allowing policy rates to adjust instead, as an altogether smoother way of effecting a tightening, hopefully helping to stabilise the shilling, with less inadvertent market fallout," said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.

Markets will be hoping that the earlier MPC meeting is some sort of signal of the tightening intentions of the bank through more conventional means, Khan said.

"Given past MPC decisions however, especially the decision to keep the CBR steady at the last meeting, nothing can be taken for granted," she said.

"Although news of the MPC meeting in itself may provide some near-term respite to the Kenyan shilling, hinting as it does that something will be done, policy-wise." (Editing by David Clarke/Anna Willard)