* Supply-side confusion subsiding - central bank
* Markets expect MPC to raise policy rate
* Meeting signal may support shilling in near-term
(Adds central bank governor, analyst comments)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Sept 5 Kenya's central bank said it
would hold an unscheduled meeting of its rate-setting committee
on Sept. 14 and analysts said they hoped it was a sign
policymakers would tighten policy to win back investors'
confidence.
A regular meeting of the bank's monetary policy committee
had been due to take place later in September. The Sept. 14
meeting will be in addition to the regular meeting, bank
spokesman Samson Burgei told Reuters.
Investors have been spooked by volatility in local markets
and the central bank has been heavily criticised for failing to
ramp up its benchmark rate (CBR) for lending to commercial
banks, despite surging inflation.
At its last meeting in July, the committee left the rate
unchanged at 6.25 percent, saying inflation, which stood at
16.67 percent last month, was supply-side driven amid food
shortages and high oil prices.
"This is a special MPC (meeting), having seen that the
confusion on the supply side is subsiding, we can now assess the
situation once more," Governor Njuguna Ndung'u told Reuters.
"If you are driving and you sight a pothole, you slow down
and swerve to avoid it. This does not mean that you have changed
the direction of travel," he said.
LITTLE CHOICE
Analysts said the committee had little choice but to raise
the rate after Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said monetary
stability needed to be restored.
"The MPC has to hike the CBR rate. The finance minister
looks as if he is calling the shots," said Aly Khan Satchu, an
independent analyst.
Average interbank rates soared last month to 28.4 percent on
Aug. 26 after the bank sought to stop market participants taking
positions against the Kenyan shilling , which has lost
nearly 17 percent against the dollar this year.
Rates fell to 14.1 percent on Friday after the bank adopted
a different formula for calculating its discount window rate, to
see off a liquidity crunch that was threatening growth, the
government's borrowing programme and financial system.
"The authorities may now see the benefit of allowing policy
rates to adjust instead, as an altogether smoother way of
effecting a tightening, hopefully helping to stabilise the
shilling, with less inadvertent market fallout," said Razia
Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.
Markets will be hoping that the earlier MPC meeting is some
sort of signal of the tightening intentions of the bank through
more conventional means, Khan said.
"Given past MPC decisions however, especially the decision
to keep the CBR steady at the last meeting, nothing can be taken
for granted," she said.
"Although news of the MPC meeting in itself may provide some
near-term respite to the Kenyan shilling, hinting as it does
that something will be done, policy-wise."
(Editing by David Clarke/Anna Willard)