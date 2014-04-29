BRIEF-Shenzhen exchange reprimands China Calxon's shareholder on share sale
* Says it reprimands China Calxon Group's shareholder for violating regulations when it unloaded company shares in 2016
NAIROBI, April 29 Kenya Reinsurance Corp reported an 11 percent rise in pretax profit for 2013 at 3.27 billion shillings ($38 million) as it expanded its business in Kenya and other African markets, it said in a statement published in newspapers on Tuesday.
Kenya Re restated pretax profit for 2012 as 2.94 billion shillings.
Gross written premiums climbed to 9.65 billion shillings in 2013, from 7.94 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 86.8500 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
SINGAPORE, March 21 Shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong are among the top performers in the world so far this year, easily returning more than the S&P, as Chinese investors pile into a market that was once the near-exclusive playground of foreign fund managers.