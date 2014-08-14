Fitch: Future Land's Likely Deleveraging in 2017 Supports Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Future Land Development Holdings Limited's (BB-/Positive) higher leverage at end-2016 is within our expectations. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory (including proportional consolidation of joint ventures and associates), had risen to 43% by end-2016 from 33% at end-2015. We expect the company to reduce leverage in 2017 by achieving a higher contracted sales target wh