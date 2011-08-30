* Pipeline to cost about $300 million

* Currently pipeline is small, age, inefficient

NAIROBI Aug 30 Kenya plans to issue a tender in December to build a $300 million fuel pipeline to replace an older one to meet rising demand for commodities in the region, a top government official said on Tuesday.

The energy ministry's permanent secretary, Patrick Nyoike, said local banks would finance the tender to build the pipeline that would run from the port city of Mombasa to Nairobi.

"Currently we have a 14-inch pipeline. We are going to build a much bigger pipeline than that to take into account the rising demand in Kenya and the region," Nyoike said.

"By maybe December we might be tendering for a new pipeline and that process will require some substantial financing from the private sector."

Nyoike told a briefing during a $13.5 million loan signing agreement between Barclays Bank of Kenya and Kenya Petroleum Refineries (KPRL) to install a 10 megawatt power plant at a refinery, that the ageing pipeline had lived beyond its 30-year lifespan.

"So the time for renewal has come. Every once in a while we have had major ruptures, due to age, fatigue and corrosion. We can not go forward, we need to replace this pipeline by Dec. 14 at the latest," said Nyoike.

East Africa's biggest economy has faced constant fuel shortages in the recent past primarily due to inefficiencies of the refinery, almost crippling the economy that highly depends on the commodity for transport, lighting and agriculture.

In total, Kenya would be seeking over $1 billion to raise the capacity of its sole crude oil refinery, to process 4 million tonnes of crude per year from 2.6 million tonnes now. .

The east Africa nation increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene for mid-August to mid-September citing a weaker local currency and slightly higher international fuel costs. .

(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; editing by Yara Bayoumy and Keiron Henderson)