* Signs $250 mln financing with StanChart
* To turn itself into a merchant refinery
* Says move expected to lower fuel prices
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 20 Kenya's sole refinery will
start buying its own crude oil next month to start operating as
a merchant refinery, a move that is expected to lower retail
fuel prices in the country, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
CEO Brij Mohan Bansal said the plant, which processes 1.6
million metric tonnes of crude a year, will no longer be just a
toll refinery after signing a $250 million credit line from
Standard Chartered Bank to finance crude
imports.
"This is the first step towards merchant mode", which will
help the company better manage inventories and establish
strategic reserves of oil, Bansal told reporters after the
signing of the deal.
Its move into the market will add another competitor to
Kenya's existing fuel marketers, which may help ease a range of
problems in the energy sector including fuel shortages and high
pump prices.
Until now, marketers have been importing oil and paying
processing fees to the refinery, which is owned by the Kenyan
government and Essar Energy.
The refinery will now start to procure crude itself, process
it and sell refined products to marketers as well as continuing
to process oil for a fee.
Kenya imports Murban crude from Abu Dhabi and the occasional
Arabian heavy and medium crude through an open tender system
(OTS). Fuel marketers place their bids, and the winner imports
enough crude for the whole industry for a month.
Patrick Nyoike, permanent secretary at the country's
ministry of energy, said the OTS system would remain.
But the refinery will be able to source cheaper crude by not
restricting itself to Murban and may even buy blended crude in
order to lower import costs, Bansal said.
Meanwhile, officials at the refinery said they were carrying
out a study to determine how much more money it needs for an
upgrade. The ageing and outdated plant, first built in 1963, is
inefficient, contributing to higher retail fuel prices.
Its management plans to modernise the plant by 2016/2017, a
target date that it pushed back by a year after the discovery of
oil in Kenya.
Refinery officials hope the refinery will be able to process
crude from Kenya as well as from its neighbours Uganda and newly
independent South Sudan.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)