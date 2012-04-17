* To cut back on subsidies to the refinery

NAIROBI, April 17 Kenya has taken steps to transform its sole oil refinery from a heavily-subsidised operation to improve its efficiency and bring down costs of its products, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

In response to criticism the high cost of fuel in east Africa's biggest economy is partly due to the refiner's inefficiency, the government last year said it would remove special deals that require local oil marketers to buy fuel products from the facility.

The government, which owns 50 percent of the plant, will cut back on subsidies to the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd (KPRL), forcing it to compete in sourcing crude oil directly, processing it and selling to marketers who now have an option to buy such products from other refineries worldwide.

The refinery does not now buy its own crude, and only refines oil purchased by marketers, a business risk it will have to take in future as it will be forced to strive for profits.

"By publishing the new laws we have shifted the burden of importation of crude oil from marketers to the refinery," energy Permanent Secretary Patrick Nyoike told Reuters.

"We now expect the refinery to assume merchant status by July 1 and bring in its own products for processing and selling it to marketers," he said.

The discovery of oil in Kenya announced last month has put the country under pressure to hasten the upgrade of key infrastructure such as storage facilities, transport pipelines and rail system to move oil and natural gas products.

There are plans to upgrade the refinery, also half-owned by refiner and power generator Essar Energy, to process 4 million tonnes of crude per annum from 2.6 million tonnes now.

Officials say the refinery, crippled by breakdowns due to lack of investment over the years, was last upgraded in 1994 and has not had any substantial investment since. It has been unable to meet its full production capacity of 6 million metric tonnes.

Kenya is seeking more than $1 billion to raise the capacity of the refinery, and has hired Standard Chartered Plc to seek funds for the expansion, which is expected to be 70 percent debt and 30 percent equity. (Editing by James Macharia and James Jukwey)