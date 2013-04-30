* Refinery to raise $1.2 billion to expand output
* Cash to be raised through debt, equity
* Facility capacity to expand to 4 mln tonnes by 2018
* The refinery serves Kenya and east Africa region
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, April 30 Kenya's sole refinery
is seeking to raise $1.2 billion to expand its facilities and
increase its crude handling capacity to 4 million tonnes of
crude per year by 2018 from 1.6 million now, the refinery's
manager said on Tuesday.
This would be the most significant overhaul of the 50
year-old refinery owned by the Kenyan government and India's
Essar Energy, in a bid to meet growing local and
regional demand, managing director, Brij Mohan Bansal, said.
Bansal said the refinery, the only one in the east African
region, plans to raise a portion of the funds through debt, with
the balance to be provided by the shareholders as equity.
Bansal said in an interview at the refinery on the shores of
the Indian Ocean - near the port of Mombasa the trade gateway to
the region - that the current demand for refined products in
Kenya alone already exceeds 4 million tonnes per year or 88,000
barrels per day.
When the upgrade is complete, refinery products will be
readily absorbed, curbing fuel shortages. The refinery now
produces an equivalent of 35,000 barrels per day, he said.
"Our financial advisor, the Standard Chartered bank is in
the process of conducting a study before a final investment
decision is made by the refinery's board of directors, then
financing will commence; and so far everything is on course,"
Bansal said.
"We will secure debt financing through a variety of sources
including export credit agencies, development finance
institutions and commercial banks."
Last July, Kenya took steps to transform its refinery from a
heavily-subsidised toll refinery operation to improve its
efficiency and bring down costs of its products. Toll refineries
handle crude on behalf of oil merchants.
Since then the refinery has procured crude for itself,
processed it and sold refined products on its own behalf to
marketers as well as continuing to process oil belonging to
others for a fee.
Oil marketers criticised the refinery for failing to operate
at its nameplate capacity, and producing lower quality products,
and some have even threatened to boycott buying fuel products
from the plant beginning July this year.
But Bansal asked the marketers to respect existing binding
agreements, and added that the inefficiencies were due to the
bad state of the plant, which the upgrade would address.
"More lower-value fuel oil is produced relative to diesel,
gasoline, jet fuel and liquid petroleum gas, because of the
present refinery configuration. With the upgrade, we will be
able to recover higher value products from the heavy stream that
now becomes fuel oil," Bansal said.
The upgrade will include new refinery units, revamping of
existing units, a new power plant and a sea water desalination
plant to ensure that the refinery is self sufficient in power
and water. Additional storage tanks are also in the project
plan.
Kenya imports Murban crude from Abu Dhabi and the occasional
Arabian heavy and medium crude through an open tender system
(OTS).
(Editing by James Macharia and Keiron Henderson)