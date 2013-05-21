By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA
MOMBASA May 21 The future of east Africa's only
oil refinery could be decided next week when a report is due on
whether to upgrade the aging Kenyan plant or turn it into a
storage facility, the country's energy regulator said on
Tuesday.
Fuel distributors have long complained about the poor
quality products from the 50-year-old refinery in the port city
of Mombasa and want it closed so they can buy cheaper and better
imports. Under Kenyan law, they are obliged to buy its fuel.
India's Essar Energy, which co-owns the refinery
with the Kenyan government, has said it wants to raise $1.2
billion for a substantial upgrade.
Linus Gitonga, director of the Energy Regulatory Commission
(ERC), said the refinery would be converted into 'something more
useful', including a storage facility, if the proposal for its
upgrade turns out to be uneconomical.
"The report on an upgrade feasibility study will be out by
this month end, and we will use it to decide whether it is
economical to do an all new refinery, upgrade the existing one,
or convert it into a storage facility," Gitonga said.
"If we don't get finance for the upgrade, we could turn it
into an import storage facility, a strategic national storage
facility, a regional storage facility, or we could as well lease
it out to interested marketers for storage only," he added.
Fuel distributors say the refinery is operating below its
35,000 barrels per day capacity and some have threatened to
boycott it. The ERC has said dismantling the facility completely
is out of the question.
Gitonga said the fuel distributors are receiving
compensation for losses due to refinery inefficiencies and urged
them to understand the importance of the plant, which employs
250 people, for the Kenyan government.
Khohn Crippen Berger, a UK-based firm, has been contracted
to carry out an upgrade feasibility study of the refinery and
its report will be discussed at a shareholder's meeting to be
held at the end of May.
Essar Energy plans to increase the refinery's crude handling
capacity to 4 million tonnes of crude per year by 2018 from 1.6
million now.
(Editing By Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)