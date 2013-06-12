* Shareholders call a meeting after protests rock plant
* Marketers say refinery's products costlier than imports
* Workers fear losing jobs if refinery is closed
(Write through with call off of protest)
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya June 12 Workers at east Africa's
only oil refinery sited on Kenya's Indian Ocean coast ended a
protest on Wednesday after a meeting was convened to reconsider
the possible closure of the facility.
They had earlier barricaded the entrance to the plant over
reports it may be shut due to operational difficulties caused by
old age and outdated technology.
More than 500 workers and contractors at the Kenya Petroleum
Refinery Ltd (KPRL) had been joined by residents of the area to
press the government to release a report on the facility's
viability that was due to have been completed by the end of May.
Raphael Olala, Coast region secretary of Kenya Petroleum Oil
workers union, said they stopped the protest after senior
managers at the refinery were summoned by shareholders to the
capital, Nairobi, for a meeting.
"That meeting had better come up with a palatable decision,
because for a fact, we will not let this plant be shut down,"
Olala told Reuters.
This was the second such protest after the workers
demonstrated last week.
"Currently we are operating with a lot of problems because
workers are out protesting against an alleged intention to close
the refinery," KPRL Managing Director Brij Mohan Bansal, earlier
told Reuters by phone, urging the workers to return to work.
The workers union has vowed not to allow the closure of the
refinery commissioned 50 years ago.
The refinery is run by India's Essar Energy, which
co-owns it with the Kenyan government. Arpart from Kenya, it
also serves Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and parts of the
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Fuel distributors have long complained about the quality of
products from the refinery in the port city of Mombasa and want
it shut so that they can buy cheaper and better imports from
refineries of their choice. Under Kenyan law, they are obliged
to buy fuel from the refinery.
Bansal said the refinery typically refines 4,500 tonnes of
crude per day (about 32,000 barrels per day), but this had
fallen to 2,500 or less due to reduced buying by oil marketers.
"We are not able to recover the costs of production," he
said.
Essar has said it wants to raise $1.2 billion for a
substantial overhaul of the plant. But the Energy Regulatory
Commission (ERC) has said the refinery could be converted for a
different use, including into a storage facility, if the
proposed upgrade turns out to be too costly.
The refinery's managing director said in April after its
upgrade and expansion, it would have a crude handling capacity
to 4 million tonnes of crude per year (79,000 bpd) by 2018 from
1.6 million tonnes now.
(Writing by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; editing by James
Jukwey)