NAIROBI May 28 Kenyan members of parliament, already among the best-paid legislators in the world, on Tuesday voted to increase their own salaries in defiance of plans to cut their pay as part of public spending reforms.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a closely fought March 4 election on an economic growth agenda, has implored lawmakers to accept pay cuts and help rein in public sector salaries to free up cash to create jobs.
"We do have the requisite number and quorum to pass that motion," Joyce Laboso, the Deputy Speaker of the assembly said, after MPs on both sides of the house voted overwhelmingly for higher pay, which has already drawn street protests.
