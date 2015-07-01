NAIROBI, July 1 Kenya has started licensing banks to trade in government securities on the secondary market in a bid to improve liquidity and deepen the market, the market regulator said.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) issued a license to trade to local lender Chase Bank, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Banks had only been allowed to trade government securities through licensed brokers.

CMA said it had licensed Chase as an authorised securities dealer to "carry on the business of buying, selling, dealing, trading, underwriting or retailing of fixed income securities."

The government wants to develop its capital markets by introducing new players and products, part of a broader plan to turn its capital Nairobi into an international financial centre.