NAIROBI Jan 30 Kenyans abroad sent home $85.2 million in December, the highest for any month in 2011, pushing remittances for the year to a record $891 million, up 39 percent from 2010, the central bank said on Monday.

Remittances are the fourth-largest source of foreign exchange in east Africa's biggest economy after revenue from tea, horticulture and tourism.

