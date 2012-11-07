UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Nov 7 Remittances from Kenyans living abroad rose 9 percent year-on-year in September to $92.5 million, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Remittances are a major source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. The Remittances hit a record $891.1 million in 2011.
That figure looks set to be beaten in 2012 after remittances in the first nine months of the year hit $876.3 million, well up from last year's equivalent $643.8 million.
However, remittances dipped 2.4 percent in September from August's $94.8 million, due to a marginal reduction in inflows from the European region, the central bank said.
Kenyans living abroad tend to send money home to help their families and for investment in various sectors, including real estate.
More recently, the central bank says Kenyans living abroad have also started investing in government securities targeted at them, such as infrastructure bonds and the savings bonds. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources