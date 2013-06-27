NAIROBI, June 27 Kenyans living abroad sent home $215 million in the two months ended May, 9.4 percent higher than the same period last year, the central bank said on Thursday.

Remittances - among the main sources of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy, along with tea, horticulture and tourism - hit a record $1.17 billion in 2012.

For more details, please click on:

here (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)