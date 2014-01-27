NAIROBI Jan 27 Kenyan remittances hit a record $1.3 billion in 2013, 10 percent higher than the previous year, the central bank said.

Remittances are a leading source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism.

The central bank said the average monthy remittance inflows in the 12 months to December was $107.6 million. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)