UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Jan 27 Kenyan remittances hit a record $1.3 billion in 2013, 10 percent higher than the previous year, the central bank said.
Remittances are a leading source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism.
The central bank said the average monthy remittance inflows in the 12 months to December was $107.6 million. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources