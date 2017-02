NAIROBI Aug 10 Kenya's central bank said it would not be in the reverse repurchase market from Wednesday and that banks had been given enough time to "realign their liquidity requirements".

The shilling , which has lost nearly 18 percent of its value against the dollar this year, firmed slightly to 94.40 to the dollar from about 94.55/75 earlier in the session. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Duncan Miriri)