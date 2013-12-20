NAIROBI, Dec 20Kenya's central bank said that its official usable foreign exchange reserves increased to $5.992 billion in the week ended Thursday from $5.896 billion a week before, equivalent to 4.24 months of import cover. Kenya's import cover is required by law to be a minimum of four months. For more details, go to:here (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Drazen Jorgic)