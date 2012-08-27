MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 27 Kenyan police fired teargas to disperse people protesting in the tourist haven of Mombasa on Monday against the killing of a Muslim cleric who Washington imposed sanctions on for assisting Islamist militants in neighbouring Somalia.

Police said Aboud Rogo Mohammed, who the United States accused of advocating the radicalisation and recruitment of non-Somali Africans by the al Shabaab militant group, was shot dead in a car by unknown gunmen.