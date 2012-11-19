Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
NAIROBI Nov 19 Police fired tear gas to disperse Kenyan nationals who threw stones and broke into the homes and shops of Somalis in Nairobi's Somali-dominated Eastleigh neighbourhood on Monday to protest against a bomb attack in the district on Sunday.
Kenyan nationals blamed Somalis for the blast. At least seven people were killed on Sunday when a bomb tore through a minibus in the Nairobi district often referred to as "Little Mogadishu".
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down