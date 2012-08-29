* Blast injures at least four police officers
* Odinga says attempt to create division between Christians,
Muslims
* Five people killed in two days of rioting
* Rioters set fire to at least six churches
By Richard Lough and Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 Kenya's enemies were
behind the killing of a Muslim cleric that triggered riots and
violence intended to create divisions between the country's
Christians and Muslims, Prime Minister Raila Odinga said on
Wednesday.
The killing of Aboud Rogo, accused by the United States of
helping al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants in Somalia, touched
off two days of riots in which five people, including three
police officers, were killed.
Rogo, who was shot in his car by unknown attackers in
Mombasa on Monday, was facing charges in a Kenyan court of
possessing weapons.
"We suspect the hand of the enemies of our country in this,
those who want to create religious animosity," Odinga told
reporters after addressing religious leaders in the city.
"It is an attempt to try create a division between
Christians and Muslims in our country so that it appears it is a
religious war," he said, adding that an underground organisation
may be behind the violence.
A blast in the port city and tourist hub on Wednesday
evening injured four police officers riding in a police pickup
vehicle.
The explosion was followed by sustained gunfire, and further
gunshot rounds rang out from different sections of the city.
The blast struck the police vehicle as it drove past the
Mombasa Pentecostal Church in a downtown area of the island
city. A wooden bench in the vehicle was soaked in a pool of
blood, and the overhead tarpaulin cover was wrecked.
Ambrose Munyasia, the region's top criminal investigation
officer, said two boys had been walking near the vehicle before
the explosion and one of them "threw something at the officers".
Munyasia said one suspect had been arrested and was wounded.
Spent cartridges were scattered on the tarmac.
Citizen TV said seven police officer had been wounded in the
latest attack, three of them critically.
"We heard an explosion and the vehicle began swerving. Two
policemen jumped out and started shooting in the air as they ran
in all directions," Charles Chai, a shoemaker, said.
On Tuesday, mobs of youths fired machineguns at police in
Kisauni, a predominantly Muslim area, before throwing a grenade
into a police truck. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian
were killed instantly.
One more police officer died earlier on Wednesday of wounds
inflicted in the grenade blast. One person was killed when the
riots broke out on Monday.
Rioters have set fire to at least six churches, stoking
fears that the unrest may become more sectarian in a city where
grenade attacks blamed on Somali militants and their
sympathisers have already strained Muslim-Christian relations.
CHURCHES BURNT
The National Council of Churches of Kenya, said in a
statement it viewed with "growing trepidation" the increasing
attacks on Christians and churches.
"The violence appears well planned, pre-meditated, and
systematic. In the last five months alone, 11 churches have been
attacked while attempts were made on others," the group's
general secretary, Peter Karanja, said.
"Christians have been killed, injured or maimed for life. We
see this as an intentional provocation of Christians to
retaliate."
Some 24 people arrested during the riots were charged in a
Mombasa court On Wednesday for assembling illegally and were
remanded in custody for five days.
Residents accused the police of being heavy-handed,
especially in Majengo, another neighbourhood with a large Muslim
population that had been one of the flashpoints of violence.
Locals were ordered by police to stay in their houses.
The coastal region is restive due to longstanding local
grievances over land ownership and unemployment, as well as
calls by the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) for the coastal
strip to secede. The MRC has said it was not involved in the
unrest.
Prolonged trouble in Mombasa would hit Kenya's vital tourism
industry, already damaged by the kidnappings of Western women
tourists from beach resorts by Somali gunmen, at the height of
the tourist season.