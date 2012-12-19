NAIROBI Dec 19 Kenya is preparing for its first presidential and parliamentary election since a disputed 2007 vote provoked ethnic clashes across the country that killed more then 1,200 people.

Two senior politicians facing charges of playing a part in that violence at the International Criminal Court (ICC) - deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta and former cabinet minister William Ruto - will run on the same ticket in the March 4 vote.

Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who leads in opinion polls, has also agreed his own alliance with the country's vice president.

Elections

The key question is whether Kenya will see a repeat of the politically-driven killings that followed the last poll.

The political rivalries that fuelled the dispute over the 2007 result are still there and tribal links remain one of the main deciding factors behind voters' political allegiances in the country.

What to watch out for:

- Any sign of politicians whipping up unrest in speeches

- Signs the election could weigh on the forex, debt markets

WAR CRIMES COURT

Kenyatta and Ruto have been summonsed to face the ICC judges a month after the election - raising the prospect of Kenya's next president beginning his term with a trip to the Hague.

Although both have criticised the ICC, they have repeatedly said they will obey the war crimes court summons. They have also rejected calls to rule out their candidacy, saying Kenyans have the right to elect who they wish.

What to watch for:

- A legal petition has been filed in Kenya seeking to block Kenyatta and Ruto from contesting the vote based on the fact that they face charges at the ICC. Will it succeed?

- Will Kenyatta and Ruto obey the war crimes court summons?

INSECURITY

Bomb blasts in a predominantly Somali district of the capital Nairobi this month raised doubts about the security forces' ability to deal with a growing number of attacks on Kenyan soil.

Violence have intensified since Kenyan troops pushed Somali Islamist militants from their last stronghold in southern Somalia in late September.

What to watch for:

- Are the al Qaeda-backed militants capable of a major strike in Kenya, as they have threatened?

ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN?

Over the past three decades, Kenya has had its lowest growth periods in or just following election years, according to the World Bank. The government has forecast growth of around 5 percent this year, up from 4.3 percent last year.

A flare-up of violence could affect tourism, investment, trade and transport in the east African economic powerhouse and its land-locked neighbours which rely on Kenya's Mombasa port for imports of food and fuel.

What to watch out for:

- Will economic growth slow? (Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Heavens)