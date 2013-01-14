NAIROBI Jan 14 About 180 people have been killed and thousands displaced since August in tribal violence that Kenyan police say is linked to upcoming elections.

Kenyan voters will cast their ballots on March 4 in the first presidential poll since ethnic clashes erupted after a disputed 2007 vote that killed more than 1,200 people. Kenyans will also vote in local elections.

Raiders armed with guns, machetes and arrows have made several tit-for-tat attacks on villages in Kenya's Coast Province in the last six months. At least 18 people were killed last week in two raids in the Tana River region.

TANA RIVER CLASHES, SOMALIA THREAT

Although the two tribes involved in the fighting have clashed for years over access to grazing land and water, the recent violence is blamed on politicians seeking to drive away parts of the population they believe will vote for their rivals in the general elections.

Critics say police are too poorly paid, corrupt, demoralised and ill-equipped to bring an end to the clashes.

What to watch for:

- Will the clashes flare up again and erupt in other areas?

- Security has deteriorated since Kenya sent troops to quell a threat by Islamist militants in Somalia. However, while there has been a string of grenade and low-level bomb attacks, the al Qaeda-backed militants have not launched a major strike in Kenya as they have threatened.

ELECTIONS

A major concern is whether Kenya will see a repeat of the politically driven killings that followed the last poll.

Political rivalries that fed the dispute over the 2007 result remain, and tribal links are still one of the big deciding factors behind voters' political allegiances.

What to watch out for:

- The alliances are lining up a repeat of a largely ethnic-based contest for political power.

- Forecasts are for a close-run race. Will a dispute arise if one side refuses to accept the outcome?

WAR CRIMES COURT

Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, who have formed one alliance, have been summonsed to face the International Criminal Court (ICC) judges in April, raising the prospect that Kenya's next president will start his term with a trip to the Hague.

Although both have criticised the ICC, they have repeatedly said they will obey the war crimes court summons. They have also rejected calls to rule out their candidacy, saying Kenyans have the right to elect who they wish.

What to watch for:

- Will Kenyatta and Ruto obey the war crimes court summons?

- Legal petitions have been filed in Kenya seeking to block Kenyatta and Ruto from running in the election based on the fact that they face charges at the ICC. Will they succeed?

ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN?

Over the past three decades, Kenya has had its lowest growth periods in or just following election years, according to the World Bank. The government has forecast growth of about 5.6 percent this year, up from about 5 percent last year.

A flare-up of violence could affect tourism, investment, trade and transport in the east African economic powerhouse and its land-locked neighbours which rely on Kenya's Mombasa port for imports of food and fuel.

What to watch out for:

- Will economic growth slow?

- Signs the election is weighing on forex, debt markets. (Editing by Louise Ireland and Richard Lough)