NAIROBI, July 19 Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom, has extended the contract of its chief executive officer Bob Collymore by two years, the CEO told Reuters on Friday.

Collymore, whose initial contract of three years was due to expire at the end of August, has been key in raising the firm's profits.

"The board recognised that this is still work in progress and we still have much that can be done. We are giving ourselves more time to work out our succession plan," Collymore said.