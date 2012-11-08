NAIROBI Nov 8 Safaricom, Kenya's top telecoms operator reported a 113 percent jump in first-half pretax profits to 11.5 billion shillings ($134.66 million) driven largely by increasing customer numbers and its money transfer service.

The company, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, said revenue for the period to September rose 19 percent to 59.1 billion shillings.

"The strong performance enables us to continue substantial investment in out network and improve on our customer product range," Bob Collymore, Safaricom's chief executive officer told an investor briefing.

($1 = 85.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge, George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)