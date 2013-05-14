Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NAIROBI May 14 Safaricom Ltd, Kenya's top telecoms operator, posted a 47 percent jump in pretax profit for its full year ended March to 25.5 billion shillings ($304.30 million), it said on Tuesday.
Part owned by Britain's Vodafone, the company's revenues for the year climbed 16 percent to 124 billion shillings, chief executive Bob Collymore said on Twitter.
($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)