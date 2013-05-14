NAIROBI May 14 Safaricom Ltd, Kenya's top telecoms operator, posted a 47 percent jump in pretax profit for its full year ended March to 25.5 billion shillings ($304.30 million), it said on Tuesday.

Part owned by Britain's Vodafone, the company's revenues for the year climbed 16 percent to 124 billion shillings, chief executive Bob Collymore said on Twitter.

($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings)

