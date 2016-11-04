Nov 4 Kenya's Safaricom said on Friday it was increasing guidance for full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), to between 94 billion shillings ($925.65 million) and 97 billion shillings ($955.19 million).

The guidance for the year to end-March 2017 was previously between 89 billion shillings and 92 billion shillings.

The telecom company is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone and has Kenya's biggest subscriber base.

($1 = 101.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Biju Dwarakanath)