NAIROBI, Sept 30 Safaricom , Kenya's biggest mobile phone services provider, will raise local calling rates by 1 shilling across all tariffs and international rates will increase by more, the firm's chief executive said on Friday, citing double digit inflation and a battered shilling.

"The nature of our business is that most of our purchases are in foreign currencies," Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore told a news conference.

Data services and text messaging will remain unchanged. The new rates take effect on October 1, he said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Richard Lough)