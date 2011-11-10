NAIROBI Nov 10 Shares in Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom tumbled 6.8 percent to 2.75 shillings ($0.029) each in early trade on Thursday after the company posted worse-than-expected earnings for the first-half ended September, Reuters data showed.

Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , said late on Wednesday that pretax profit slid 48 percent to 5.4 billion shillings, hurt by higher costs and a punishing price war in the industry. ($1 = 96.000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)