NAIROBI Nov 5 Kenya's Safaricom reported on Thursday that its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the six months to September rose 16 percent to 38.8 billion shillings.

Chief Executive Bob Collymore also told an investor briefing that the number of subscribers rose 15 percent to 25.1 million. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Sunil Nair)