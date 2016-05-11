NAIROBI May 11 Kenya's mobile phone firm Safaricom reported on Wednesday that its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the full year to March rose 17 percent to 83.1 billion shillings ($826.45 million).

The results for Kenya's No. 1 mobile operator, which is part owned by Vodafone, were announced at an investor briefing by Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore and other senior executives.

($1 = 100.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)