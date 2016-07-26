NAIROBI, July 26 Kenyan telecom operator Safaricom will pay a special dividend of 0.68 shillings ($0.0067) per share, it said on Tuesday.

"There is room for this one-off special dividend of 27.5 billion shillings due to the cash position of the company, and the significant retained earnings of 82 billion shillings," said Bob Collymore, Safaricom's CEO, in a statement.

($1 = 101.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)