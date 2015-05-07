NAIROBI May 7 Kenya's Safaricom Ltd on Thursday said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for its full-year ended March rose 17 percent to 71.2 billion shillings ($748.69 million).

Revenue rose 13 percent to 163.4 billion shillings, Chief Executive Bob Collymore said at an investor briefing.

Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a also said Safaricom had extended Collymore's term as chief executive.

($1 = 95.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa)