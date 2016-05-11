NAIROBI May 11 Kenya's Safaricom said on Wednesday its guidance for earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the year to March 2017 was 89 billion shillings to 92 billion shillings ($885.13 million-$914.97 million).

Kenya's No. 1 mobile operator, which is 40 percent owned by Vodafone, earlier said EBITDA for the full-year to March 2016 rose 17 percent to 83.1 billion shillings. The figures were announced by Safaricom executives at an investor briefing.

