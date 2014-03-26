UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI, March 26 Kenyan tyre maker Sameer reported a 53 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, citing a surge in exports and local sales.
The company said that rising energy costs were offset by a drop in the price of raw materials in line with a depressed international market for the commodities used to manufacture tyres as well as a stable exchange rate.
Pretax profit rose by 53 percent to 457 million shillings ($5.27 million), buoyed by the 255 million shillings sale of a piece of land it previously leased out.
Earnings per share rose to 1.44 shillings from 0.68 shillings in 2012.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.30 shillings per share for the year, compared with 0.25 shillings a share last time.
Profit was curbed by an 18 percent rise in operating costs after Sameer set up new retail outlets and expanded its operations in Burundi, as well as a drop-off in sales during the run-up to the election in March, the company said.
Sameer cautioned that continues to face significant competition from cheaper imported tyres. ($1 = 86.7000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources