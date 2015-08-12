NAIROBI Aug 12 Kenyan tea and coffee producer
Sasini Ltd will pay an interim dividend of 1.00
shilling ($0.0099) per share next month after it sold some of
its land, the company said on Wednesday.
Sasini - which did not pay an interim dividend for its first
half to end-March after posting a loss - said in a statement
that it sold one tea estate and a portion of a second one during
the period, earning the company just over 1 billion shillings.
"Successful disposal of these assets in the second half
yielded considerable contribution to the bottom line," it said.
The interim dividend payout will consist 288 million
shillings of that cash, while the rest of the funds will be
invested in areas the management feels will be more productive,
Sasini said without offering details.
Tea growers were hurt by a drought in Kenya at the start of
the year that curbed supplies but the low output is turning to a
boon in recent weeks with a jump in prices of the crop.
Sasini's shares are up 16.7 percent this year to trade at 15
shillings each.
($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)