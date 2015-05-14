UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI May 14 Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini posted a first-half loss of 131.4 shillings ($1 million), from a 40.7 million shilling pretax profit a year ago, hurt by slowing revenues but gave no reasons for the slump.
It said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, Sasini said total revenue for the six months to end-March fell to 1.27 billion shillings from 1.38 billion shillings.
It posted a loss per share of 0.42 shillings for the period versus EPS of 0.10 shillings a year ago.
Earlier this year, Kenya's leading tea-producing group said weeks of drought in major growing areas had driven down tea output and processing factories were receiving fewer deliveries from fields each week.
($1 = 96.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.